Has the west been a disaster for the Middle East since 9/11? - Aussie Cossack, with Piers Robinson

Has the west been a disaster for the Middle East since 9/11?

@AussieCossack:

“It was Russia who stopped Syria becoming Libya.”

⚠️“We know the assassination of Gaddafi in 2011 was conducted by NATO, by NATO proxies”

“Gaddafi may not have been excellent for the interests of the United States or the NATO countries or other countries or the French, but he was good for his people.”

“Syria would have ended up like Libya if it wasn't for the Russian intervention”

Piers Robinson:

⚠️“The track record of Western foreign policy just in the last 24 five years post 911 is absolutely appalling.

"The death toll attached to what we've seen in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and all of these notions that the west has been fighting some kind of humanitarian war or a war for democracy.”

“This is what would have happened if the Syrian government had fallen to the extremist groups who were being funded by, not just America, also Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel.

All fueling the regime change war that was being fought.”

#Watch the full 60-minute episode on our Rumble, links below.

Adding: Elon Musk's fight with the American DeepState will not be easy.

❗️Reuters: "Democratic Senators Call for Investigation into Musk’s Contacts with Russia."

Maria Zakharova: “I would advise the Democratic Senators to focus on investigating the assassination of their fellow party member, President Kennedy, as well as the systematic elimination of his family. For half a century, the American establishment has pretended not to understand what’s at stake.

At the same time, they could launch an investigation into the corruption of another party member, Biden, and his family’s criminal ties to the Kiev regime and their support for terrorism.”

Links mentioned for Aussie Cossack:

(https://rumble.com/v5p0uqt-broadcast-20-tump-and-the-future-of-nato-and-ukraine.html)

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/live/S_NT1DGzoM8) or NEW on Kick (https://kick.com/no2nato/videos/91a3504a-c893-454a-bb0c-77fad9950872)

Make sure to subscribe to our @no2nato channel!