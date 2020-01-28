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Meditation: The Art of Inner Self-Defense
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31 views • January 28, 2020
OJAYA Deep Meditation is the Martial Art of Inner Self-Defense, where your opponent is not a person, but rather the stresses and strains of everyday living.
Empower yourself with serene energy in just 20 minutes. Watch more videos and learn more about OJAYA Deep Meditation at:
ojaya.com
(This video is an excerpt from OJAYA Prep Talk 2.)
Empower yourself with serene energy in just 20 minutes. Watch more videos and learn more about OJAYA Deep Meditation at:
ojaya.com
(This video is an excerpt from OJAYA Prep Talk 2.)
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