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2019 Starving Baby Prophetic Dream Nuclear Attack – Elisheva Eliyahu
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10 views • January 13, 2020
From Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu (please find full message on the http://AmightyWind.com home page):
URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: I ask in YAHUSHUA'S Mighty Name for all AMIGHTYWIND Holy anointed men to come forth, to cover this Ministry and I in prayers as well as all the workers of this ministry. We ask for all prayer warriors to cover everyone who is a blessing to this Ministry and blessed by it in 4 different ways.
For the fervent prayers of the righteous avails much (Matt 5:16), for I now no longer have a male co-leader and no longer have the protective prayer covering of an anointed husband. So, I ask for anointed AMIGHTYWIND Holy men to please come forth and cover this ministry and I in Holy protective prayers against all the reprobate enemies.
Please also pray that Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb will be delivered like the man in the Gadarenes cemetery (Luke 8:26-39) that was filled with a legion of demons, yet YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH delivered him of them all. Please pray YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH will deliver Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb in one clean sweep before the date of Yom Kippur in YAHUSHUA'S MIGHTY Name. For how much greater of a sin, if he does not.
I thank all the holy men who have been writing me through the contacts and letting me know that YAHUSHUA has raised you up as an anointed holy prayer covering. You have sent me the most encouraging prayers and let me know that you are there. I praise ABBA YAHUVEH for all my sons in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH who are mighty male prayer warriors to join with my daughters in YAHUSHUA.
But YAHUSHUA has told me to ask for my brothers in YAHUSHUA to come forth as a mighty warrior with a unique protective covering for this sister in YAHUSHUA. You can see the list of reprobate’s names and there are so many that I did not even post yet. YAHUSHUA is raising up anointed Holy Obedient prayer warriors to pray against the reprobate enemies coming against the Ministry, wolves disguised in sheep’s clothing and for YAHUVEHS quick judgement on them for the Glory of YAHUSHUA.
Pray YAHUVEH EL SHADDAI will take vengeance on these reprobate enemies mentioned. Ask YAHUVEH to consume them with HIS wrath before Yom Kippur ends.
I humbly admit AMIGHTYWIND Ministry needs your fervent prayers. YAHUSHUA told me to call forth the David’s to run toward the goliaths and YAHUVEH said that King David was a man after HIS own heart. He was not ashamed to admit his sins and repent. For there is none perfect other than YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
The most encouraging book is the book of Psalm. The strongest man is the one who will humble himself and fall on his knees and pray in YAHUSHUAS name.
[...]
* * * * *
2019 Starving Baby Prophetic Dream Nuclear Attack – Elisheva Eliyahu
Please help me sound the shofar horn of warning! If your pastors won't listen, then you are held accountable to speak out anyway! I have such a urgency in my spirit!
I had a vivid dream on Dec. 19, 2001. The only reason I share it with you is not to cause fear, but rather to ask your prayers that this dream will NOT come to pass! GOD YAHUVEH speaks to us in visions dreams and revelations as well as prophetically. Only the fervent prayers of the righteous will stop this dream from becoming a nightmare.
Please share with others, and ask your church to get on their faces and repent and ask for mercy on America once again! If the churches or pastors refuse, then YOU start prayer groups and intercede.
This is URGENT! YAHUSHUA first gave me this warning in 2001 and now it is August 2nd 2019 and HE is telling me to give this Urgent warning to America again and I am waiting for more discernment on this dream. If YAHUSHUA has given you the discernment of this dream please write me in contacts at http://www.amightywind.com
How can I not care? Is this America I am seeing? The country will be hit twice when least expected. We have powerful military protection but only GOD YAHUVEH will be able to stop or hinder what the devil wants to do and only the fervent prayers of the righteous ones will hinder or stop this! We must care. How many unsaved do you know?
Have Mercy YAHUVEH YAH!! Have Mercy!!
URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: I ask in YAHUSHUA'S Mighty Name for all AMIGHTYWIND Holy anointed men to come forth, to cover this Ministry and I in prayers as well as all the workers of this ministry. We ask for all prayer warriors to cover everyone who is a blessing to this Ministry and blessed by it in 4 different ways.
For the fervent prayers of the righteous avails much (Matt 5:16), for I now no longer have a male co-leader and no longer have the protective prayer covering of an anointed husband. So, I ask for anointed AMIGHTYWIND Holy men to please come forth and cover this ministry and I in Holy protective prayers against all the reprobate enemies.
Please also pray that Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb will be delivered like the man in the Gadarenes cemetery (Luke 8:26-39) that was filled with a legion of demons, yet YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH delivered him of them all. Please pray YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH will deliver Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb in one clean sweep before the date of Yom Kippur in YAHUSHUA'S MIGHTY Name. For how much greater of a sin, if he does not.
I thank all the holy men who have been writing me through the contacts and letting me know that YAHUSHUA has raised you up as an anointed holy prayer covering. You have sent me the most encouraging prayers and let me know that you are there. I praise ABBA YAHUVEH for all my sons in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH who are mighty male prayer warriors to join with my daughters in YAHUSHUA.
But YAHUSHUA has told me to ask for my brothers in YAHUSHUA to come forth as a mighty warrior with a unique protective covering for this sister in YAHUSHUA. You can see the list of reprobate’s names and there are so many that I did not even post yet. YAHUSHUA is raising up anointed Holy Obedient prayer warriors to pray against the reprobate enemies coming against the Ministry, wolves disguised in sheep’s clothing and for YAHUVEHS quick judgement on them for the Glory of YAHUSHUA.
Pray YAHUVEH EL SHADDAI will take vengeance on these reprobate enemies mentioned. Ask YAHUVEH to consume them with HIS wrath before Yom Kippur ends.
I humbly admit AMIGHTYWIND Ministry needs your fervent prayers. YAHUSHUA told me to call forth the David’s to run toward the goliaths and YAHUVEH said that King David was a man after HIS own heart. He was not ashamed to admit his sins and repent. For there is none perfect other than YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
The most encouraging book is the book of Psalm. The strongest man is the one who will humble himself and fall on his knees and pray in YAHUSHUAS name.
[...]
* * * * *
2019 Starving Baby Prophetic Dream Nuclear Attack – Elisheva Eliyahu
Please help me sound the shofar horn of warning! If your pastors won't listen, then you are held accountable to speak out anyway! I have such a urgency in my spirit!
I had a vivid dream on Dec. 19, 2001. The only reason I share it with you is not to cause fear, but rather to ask your prayers that this dream will NOT come to pass! GOD YAHUVEH speaks to us in visions dreams and revelations as well as prophetically. Only the fervent prayers of the righteous will stop this dream from becoming a nightmare.
Please share with others, and ask your church to get on their faces and repent and ask for mercy on America once again! If the churches or pastors refuse, then YOU start prayer groups and intercede.
This is URGENT! YAHUSHUA first gave me this warning in 2001 and now it is August 2nd 2019 and HE is telling me to give this Urgent warning to America again and I am waiting for more discernment on this dream. If YAHUSHUA has given you the discernment of this dream please write me in contacts at http://www.amightywind.com
How can I not care? Is this America I am seeing? The country will be hit twice when least expected. We have powerful military protection but only GOD YAHUVEH will be able to stop or hinder what the devil wants to do and only the fervent prayers of the righteous ones will hinder or stop this! We must care. How many unsaved do you know?
Have Mercy YAHUVEH YAH!! Have Mercy!!
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