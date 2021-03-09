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Top Trump Intel Official Calls Out Who The 'Real President' Is By Name
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1650 views • March 09, 2021
Trump's former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell: "President' Susan Rice is doing a great job, she's literally behind the scenes just pulling all the strings and nobody is paying attention."
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