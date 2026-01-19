© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Head of Vatican Liturgy DECLARES WAR on the LATIN MASS 👀
Cardinal Arthur Roche, head of the Vatican's liturgy office, has reignited fierce debate by doubling down on restrictions against the Traditional Latin Mass. In a controversial intervention, he selectively quoted Quo Primum to argue that the ancient liturgy was merely a temporary concession, directly contradicting Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI. Critics accuse Roche of promoting a modernist agenda that aims to erase the Church’s liturgical heritage and suppress Catholic tradition. The consistory opening with pro-LGBT Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe only deepened concerns about a coordinated ideological push from the highest levels of the Church. Many now see a deliberate effort to replace doctrinal clarity and liturgical continuity with a new, politically motivated religion.
ONLY MEN
"In the Holy Sacrifice that I left with you, I did not ask for women to be upon the altar, nor try to be a high priestess. They carry this on in the churches of satan; therefore, it shall not be carried on in My Church.
"When I had the Last Supper with the Apostles, My Mother was not present. If I had it in My power from the Eternal Father to make a priestess, I would surely have chosen My Mother; but, no, there were no women present at the first Dedication." - Jesus, October 2, 1987