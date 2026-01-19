Head of Vatican Liturgy DECLARES WAR on the LATIN MASS 👀

Cardinal Arthur Roche, head of the Vatican's liturgy office, has reignited fierce debate by doubling down on restrictions against the Traditional Latin Mass. In a controversial intervention, he selectively quoted Quo Primum to argue that the ancient liturgy was merely a temporary concession, directly contradicting Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI. Critics accuse Roche of promoting a modernist agenda that aims to erase the Church’s liturgical heritage and suppress Catholic tradition. The consistory opening with pro-LGBT Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe only deepened concerns about a coordinated ideological push from the highest levels of the Church. Many now see a deliberate effort to replace doctrinal clarity and liturgical continuity with a new, politically motivated religion.





ONLY MEN

"In the Holy Sacrifice that I left with you, I did not ask for women to be upon the altar, nor try to be a high priestess. They carry this on in the churches of satan; therefore, it shall not be carried on in My Church.

"When I had the Last Supper with the Apostles, My Mother was not present. If I had it in My power from the Eternal Father to make a priestess, I would surely have chosen My Mother; but, no, there were no women present at the first Dedication." - Jesus, October 2, 1987