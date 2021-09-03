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Part 2 - Pfizer FDA Approved: Here's What Happens Next
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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190 views • September 03, 2021
On last week’s episode we talked about the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine and what that means for the future of vaccine mandates.

The growing concerns regarding the long-term safety of the jab have many Christians weighing their options as even some churches are going along with the mandates. What should we be doing as God’s people?

On today’s show we are going to put these concerning trends into a broader perspective, looking through the lens of God’s end times timeline to discern his will when it comes to how we respond to the issues of the day.

**********

If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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