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BOOSTER SHOTS TO COUNTER VACCINE FAILURE
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4865 views • August 02, 2021
BOOSTER SHOTS TO COUNTER VACCINE FAILURE
The scientific and public health communities are now forced to accept the fact that neutralizing antibodies after vaccination are rapidly falling, which means the vaccine is failing. Their solution? Booster shots! Will this open admission of vaccine failure lead to more ‘vaccine hesitancy’ among the large percentage of Americans refusing the jab?
#Covid19 #NaturalImmunity #DeltaVariant #CovidBooster #Pfizer #Moderna #VaccineHesitancy #Antibodies #TCells #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW226
POSTED: August 2, 2021
The scientific and public health communities are now forced to accept the fact that neutralizing antibodies after vaccination are rapidly falling, which means the vaccine is failing. Their solution? Booster shots! Will this open admission of vaccine failure lead to more ‘vaccine hesitancy’ among the large percentage of Americans refusing the jab?
#Covid19 #NaturalImmunity #DeltaVariant #CovidBooster #Pfizer #Moderna #VaccineHesitancy #Antibodies #TCells #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW226
POSTED: August 2, 2021
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