White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1134 - Jayna Murray - Report on trial

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Norwood, after getting caught stealing from the Lululemon Athletica she was working at when her bag was searched at the end of the work day, convinced Jayna that she had forgotten her wallet and needed to be let back in. Once inside, Norwood began to argue with Jayna, before attacking her. Norwood used at least 5 different weapons as she beat, choked, and stabbed Jayna over 300 times. Jayna had 107 defensive wounds on her body. Norwood then attempted to make it appear as if she and Jayna were the victims of a pair of intruders.