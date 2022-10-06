🇮🇱🇳🇴🇸🇪 Central Banks Of Israel, Norway And Sweden Team Up To Explore Retail CBDC



The central banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden have teamed up with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to explore how central bank digital currencies (CBDC) can be used for international retail and remittance payments, BIS announced.

KINK: https://www.bis.org/about/bisih/topics/cbdc/icebreaker.htm



The new collaboration, called Project Icebreaker, involves the BIS Innovation Hub's Nordic Centre, and it will test key functions and technical aspects of interlinking different domestic CBDC systems, according to a press statement.

https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2022/09/28/central-banks-of-israel-norway-and-sweden-team-up-to-explore-retail-cbdc/

