🇮🇱🇳🇴🇸🇪 Central Banks Of Israel, Norway And Sweden Team Up To Explore Retail CBDC
The central banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden have teamed up with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to explore how central bank digital currencies (CBDC) can be used for international retail and remittance payments, BIS announced.
KINK: https://www.bis.org/about/bisih/topics/cbdc/icebreaker.htm
The new collaboration, called Project Icebreaker, involves the BIS Innovation Hub's Nordic Centre, and it will test key functions and technical aspects of interlinking different domestic CBDC systems, according to a press statement.
ARTICLE:
https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2022/09/28/central-banks-of-israel-norway-and-sweden-team-up-to-explore-retail-cbdc/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.