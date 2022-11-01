A New Way to Die: SADs

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Archives of the Dr. Rima Truth Reports Published October 12, 2022
James Roguski interviews Dr. Rima about Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, SADs. This video corrects an early version which had auditory problems.