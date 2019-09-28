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Iran claims US offered to remove sanctions, Trump says 'NO'
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4 views • September 28, 2019
FOX Business' Blake Burman reports on claims Iran made, saying the U.S. offered to remove the sanctions in exchange for diplomatic talks. Forbes assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian, Dow Jones Newswires chief editor Glenn Hall and RealClearPolitics associate editor A.B. Stoddard discuss.
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