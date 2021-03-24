0324-2021-Why Do You Need Positive Energy Support Shungite -Silver-Magnet Pendants?

Lynn Schmaltz and her daughter Steph discuss the energies that make up Never Ending Plasma Energy Positive Energy Support. These energies are in the form of a vial of GANS water (gas in atomic nano solid state) that can be used to add energies to the water you and your pets drink and use in household applications. These energies have also been added to Shungite Pendants and include the supporting properties of Amazonite, Fluorite and Lapis. Positive Energy Support has energies to help balance anxiety and fight or flight mode, plus the supporting energies of ivermectin, D3, Vit C, Zinc, silver, gold and much more along with the supporting energies for keeping your mouth--your gums and teeth healthy!

TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING synposes of interviews by Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Del Bigtree's comments on world-wide appeal to stop the shots made by Belgian research scientist, and the history of mask wearing requirements and the false flag called the Spanish Flu. You will find these listed in the articles on the right side of the home page, plus free reports that you can access by entering your email address. Go to hppts://plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. These reports can be printed out and given to others for information they won't find on their tv sets.



Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.



We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.