Fix It Series - Episode 1 - Fixing a Plastic Phone Holder
TheCraftsmansHouse
Published 19 hours ago

In this Video, I fix a plastic phone holder so that it becomes stronger than the original cheap piece of s**t purchased for 40 CAN dollars at best buy.


Then it breaks again in another area, so I fix it again...


In a future video, I'll show you how I later made one from scratch for 0 dollars...


