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5 MILLION WATCHED and DELETED by YouTube - Dr Erickson COVID 19 Briefing (23 min summary)
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154 views • May 16, 2020
-Purpose of the Briefing
-Statistics
-The Secondary Effects of Covid-19
-Comparison of Covid-19 and the Flu Virus
-The Immune System
-Infectiousness
-Misleading Causes of Death and the Pressure on Doctors
-The Lockdown
-The Immune System and the Comparison of Adults and
-The Secondary Effects of Lockdown
-Schools and Workplaces
-The Result
we've really wanted to come together
today and kind of just talk about what
we've learned over the last couple
months here it accelerated and really
talked about what's happening in Kern
County with our testing what's happening
in California with the testing and kind
of an ER physician entrepreneur
perspective on what's going on and kind
of what we think the approach should be
going forward and dr. Massey and myself
have been dealing with this as you have
I'm sure you guys are working from home
you're sheltering in place you're
isolating yourself and we want to talk
about it that still makes sense so we
want to we want to kind of take
everything we've learned and throw it
against the backdrop of who we are you
know we both have had extensive classes
in microbiology and biochemistry and
immunology we've studied this for each
of us 20 years and we take everything
that we're seeing today and we put that
against that backdrop and say does this
make sense are we following the science
we keep hearing following the science
what what is what is science essentially
it's the study of the natural world or
experiment through observation so that's
what we're doing we're studying the
disease around us or making observations
we're doing testing experiments to
figure out exactly what's going on and
so this has caused some signals of ear
disruption for accelerated as we have
people coming in 7:00 in the morning
till midnight we're reporting to the
health department or calling patients
back and at the same time our volumes
have dropped significantly the hospitals
there I see us are empty essentially and
they're shutting down floors they're
furloughing patients they're furloughing
doctors so the health system has been
evacuated in certain places in New York
the health system is working at maximum
capacity in California we're really at a
minimal capacity getting rid of our
doctors and nurses because we just don't
have the volume the hospitals don't as
I've met with their CEOs twice in the
last week and we don't as well so we're
busy with pay
for work for coated and we're all
focusing on kovat and so one of the
things I'd like to talk about is when I
talk to er physicians around the country
what's happening
well because Co has become the focus
people with heart disease people with
cancer hypertension and various things
that are critical are choosing not to
come in based on fear so what that's
doing is causing the health system to
focus on kovat and not focus on a myriad
of other things that are critical
because we don't have the staff there
and major the major component is fear
people are saying I don't want to go get
some of my doctor what if I get the
kovat so there is a lot of secondary
effects to kovat that aren't being
talked about and so we'd like to kind of
look at how the how we responded as a
nation and why you responded our first
initial response two months ago was a
little bit of fear we decide to shut
down travel to and from China these are
good ideas when you don't have any facts
we decided to keep people at home and
isolate them even though everything
we've studied about quarantine typically
you quarantine the sick when someone has
measles you quarantine them we've never
seen where we quarantine the healthy
where you take those without disease and
without symptoms and lock them in your
home so some of these things from what
we have studied from immunology and
microbiology aren't really meshing with
what we know as people of scientific
minds that read this stuff every day so
that's kind of how we've started we
don't know what's going on we see this
new virus how should we respond so we
did that initially and over the last
couple months we have gained a lot of
data typically in Kern County for
instance are we've tested five thousand
two hundred and thirteen people and we
have three hundred and forty positive
Kovac cases well that's six point five
percent of the population which would
indicate that there is a widespread
viral infection similar to flu we we
think it's it's kind of ubiquitous
throughout California we're going to go
over those numbers a little bit to kind
of help you see how widespread kovat is
and see how we should be
wanting to it based on its its
prevalence throughout society or its the
existence of the cases that we already
know about so if you look at California
these numbers are from yesterday we have
thirty three thousand eight hundred and
-Statistics
-The Secondary Effects of Covid-19
-Comparison of Covid-19 and the Flu Virus
-The Immune System
-Infectiousness
-Misleading Causes of Death and the Pressure on Doctors
-The Lockdown
-The Immune System and the Comparison of Adults and
-The Secondary Effects of Lockdown
-Schools and Workplaces
-The Result
we've really wanted to come together
today and kind of just talk about what
we've learned over the last couple
months here it accelerated and really
talked about what's happening in Kern
County with our testing what's happening
in California with the testing and kind
of an ER physician entrepreneur
perspective on what's going on and kind
of what we think the approach should be
going forward and dr. Massey and myself
have been dealing with this as you have
I'm sure you guys are working from home
you're sheltering in place you're
isolating yourself and we want to talk
about it that still makes sense so we
want to we want to kind of take
everything we've learned and throw it
against the backdrop of who we are you
know we both have had extensive classes
in microbiology and biochemistry and
immunology we've studied this for each
of us 20 years and we take everything
that we're seeing today and we put that
against that backdrop and say does this
make sense are we following the science
we keep hearing following the science
what what is what is science essentially
it's the study of the natural world or
experiment through observation so that's
what we're doing we're studying the
disease around us or making observations
we're doing testing experiments to
figure out exactly what's going on and
so this has caused some signals of ear
disruption for accelerated as we have
people coming in 7:00 in the morning
till midnight we're reporting to the
health department or calling patients
back and at the same time our volumes
have dropped significantly the hospitals
there I see us are empty essentially and
they're shutting down floors they're
furloughing patients they're furloughing
doctors so the health system has been
evacuated in certain places in New York
the health system is working at maximum
capacity in California we're really at a
minimal capacity getting rid of our
doctors and nurses because we just don't
have the volume the hospitals don't as
I've met with their CEOs twice in the
last week and we don't as well so we're
busy with pay
for work for coated and we're all
focusing on kovat and so one of the
things I'd like to talk about is when I
talk to er physicians around the country
what's happening
well because Co has become the focus
people with heart disease people with
cancer hypertension and various things
that are critical are choosing not to
come in based on fear so what that's
doing is causing the health system to
focus on kovat and not focus on a myriad
of other things that are critical
because we don't have the staff there
and major the major component is fear
people are saying I don't want to go get
some of my doctor what if I get the
kovat so there is a lot of secondary
effects to kovat that aren't being
talked about and so we'd like to kind of
look at how the how we responded as a
nation and why you responded our first
initial response two months ago was a
little bit of fear we decide to shut
down travel to and from China these are
good ideas when you don't have any facts
we decided to keep people at home and
isolate them even though everything
we've studied about quarantine typically
you quarantine the sick when someone has
measles you quarantine them we've never
seen where we quarantine the healthy
where you take those without disease and
without symptoms and lock them in your
home so some of these things from what
we have studied from immunology and
microbiology aren't really meshing with
what we know as people of scientific
minds that read this stuff every day so
that's kind of how we've started we
don't know what's going on we see this
new virus how should we respond so we
did that initially and over the last
couple months we have gained a lot of
data typically in Kern County for
instance are we've tested five thousand
two hundred and thirteen people and we
have three hundred and forty positive
Kovac cases well that's six point five
percent of the population which would
indicate that there is a widespread
viral infection similar to flu we we
think it's it's kind of ubiquitous
throughout California we're going to go
over those numbers a little bit to kind
of help you see how widespread kovat is
and see how we should be
wanting to it based on its its
prevalence throughout society or its the
existence of the cases that we already
know about so if you look at California
these numbers are from yesterday we have
thirty three thousand eight hundred and
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