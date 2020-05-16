5 MILLION WATCHED and DELETED by YouTube - Dr Erickson COVID 19 Briefing (23 min summary)

-Purpose of the Briefing

-Statistics

-The Secondary Effects of Covid-19

-Comparison of Covid-19 and the Flu Virus

-The Immune System

-Infectiousness

-Misleading Causes of Death and the Pressure on Doctors

-The Lockdown

-The Immune System and the Comparison of Adults and

-The Secondary Effects of Lockdown

-Schools and Workplaces

-The Result





we've really wanted to come together

today and kind of just talk about what

we've learned over the last couple

months here it accelerated and really

talked about what's happening in Kern

County with our testing what's happening

in California with the testing and kind

of an ER physician entrepreneur

perspective on what's going on and kind

of what we think the approach should be

going forward and dr. Massey and myself

have been dealing with this as you have

I'm sure you guys are working from home

you're sheltering in place you're

isolating yourself and we want to talk

about it that still makes sense so we

want to we want to kind of take

everything we've learned and throw it

against the backdrop of who we are you

know we both have had extensive classes

in microbiology and biochemistry and

immunology we've studied this for each

of us 20 years and we take everything

that we're seeing today and we put that

against that backdrop and say does this

make sense are we following the science

we keep hearing following the science

what what is what is science essentially

it's the study of the natural world or

experiment through observation so that's

what we're doing we're studying the

disease around us or making observations

we're doing testing experiments to

figure out exactly what's going on and

so this has caused some signals of ear

disruption for accelerated as we have

people coming in 7:00 in the morning

till midnight we're reporting to the

health department or calling patients

back and at the same time our volumes

have dropped significantly the hospitals

there I see us are empty essentially and

they're shutting down floors they're

furloughing patients they're furloughing

doctors so the health system has been

evacuated in certain places in New York

the health system is working at maximum

capacity in California we're really at a

minimal capacity getting rid of our

doctors and nurses because we just don't

have the volume the hospitals don't as

I've met with their CEOs twice in the

last week and we don't as well so we're

busy with pay

for work for coated and we're all

focusing on kovat and so one of the

things I'd like to talk about is when I

talk to er physicians around the country

what's happening

well because Co has become the focus

people with heart disease people with

cancer hypertension and various things

that are critical are choosing not to

come in based on fear so what that's

doing is causing the health system to

focus on kovat and not focus on a myriad

of other things that are critical

because we don't have the staff there

and major the major component is fear

people are saying I don't want to go get

some of my doctor what if I get the

kovat so there is a lot of secondary

effects to kovat that aren't being

talked about and so we'd like to kind of

look at how the how we responded as a

nation and why you responded our first

initial response two months ago was a

little bit of fear we decide to shut

down travel to and from China these are

good ideas when you don't have any facts

we decided to keep people at home and

isolate them even though everything

we've studied about quarantine typically

you quarantine the sick when someone has

measles you quarantine them we've never

seen where we quarantine the healthy

where you take those without disease and

without symptoms and lock them in your

home so some of these things from what

we have studied from immunology and

microbiology aren't really meshing with

what we know as people of scientific

minds that read this stuff every day so

that's kind of how we've started we

don't know what's going on we see this

new virus how should we respond so we

did that initially and over the last

couple months we have gained a lot of

data typically in Kern County for

instance are we've tested five thousand

two hundred and thirteen people and we

have three hundred and forty positive

Kovac cases well that's six point five

percent of the population which would

indicate that there is a widespread

viral infection similar to flu we we

think it's it's kind of ubiquitous

throughout California we're going to go

over those numbers a little bit to kind

of help you see how widespread kovat is

and see how we should be

wanting to it based on its its

prevalence throughout society or its the

existence of the cases that we already

know about so if you look at California

these numbers are from yesterday we have

thirty three thousand eight hundred and