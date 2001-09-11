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Scenario 12d September 11 2001
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20 views • February 23, 2021
The Lone Gunmen Pilog Episode
9/11 Predictive Programming
In the pilot episode, which aired March 4, 2001, rogue members of the U.S. government remotely hijack an airliner departing Boston, planning to crash it into the World Trade Center, and let anti-American terrorist groups take credit, to gain support for a new profitable war following the Cold War. The heroes ultimately override the controls, foiling the plot. The episode aired six months prior to the September 11 attacks.[5]
9/11 Predictive Programming
In the pilot episode, which aired March 4, 2001, rogue members of the U.S. government remotely hijack an airliner departing Boston, planning to crash it into the World Trade Center, and let anti-American terrorist groups take credit, to gain support for a new profitable war following the Cold War. The heroes ultimately override the controls, foiling the plot. The episode aired six months prior to the September 11 attacks.[5]
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