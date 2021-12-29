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12/29/2021 The Dr. Ardis Show with Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC ft. Jason Shurka: Why There Is Hope For Humanity
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898 views • December 29, 2021
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The Dr. Ardis Show website: https://thedrardisshow.com/
The Dr. Ardis Show website: https://thedrardisshow.com/
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