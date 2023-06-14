The Ideal (Inflatable) Kayak for RV Travel from a full time traveler

https://rvacrossamerica.net/idealrvkayak

Kayaking is one of my summer passions. The Aquaglide Deschutes 110 simply enhances the experience! As an experienced RV'er, living full time in my camper, I appreciate anything that provides fun and when not in use doesn't use up much storage space!

The Aquaglide Deschutes 110 answered the call for me! Visit my post for a 15% discount on any Aquaglide kayak you'd like to experience and enjoy. And... get an update on life in East Idaho this summer (and on the RV industry as we head into the summer of 2023.)