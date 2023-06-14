The Ideal (Inflatable) Kayak for RV Travel from a full time traveler

https://rvacrossamerica.net/idealrvkayak
Kayaking is one of my summer passions. The Aquaglide Deschutes 110 simply enhances the experience! As an experienced RV'er, living full time in my camper, I appreciate anything that provides fun and when not in use doesn't use up much storage space!
The Aquaglide Deschutes 110 answered the call for me! Visit my post for a 15% discount on any Aquaglide kayak you'd like to experience and enjoy. And... get an update on life in East Idaho this summer (and on the RV industry as we head into the summer of 2023.)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.