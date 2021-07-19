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AZ GOP Chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward, joined Stew Peters to discuss the crucial forensic audit and the resistance officials are meeting in the process
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673 views • July 19, 2021
AZ GOP Chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward, joined Stew Peters to discuss the crucial forensic audit and the resistance officials are meeting in the process.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH STEW PETERS
AZ GOP Chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward - "Tyranny Raising Its Ugly Head" | Stew Peters EXCLUSIVE https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxu0bu6p3Lib/
AZ GOP Chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward, joined Stew Peters to discuss the crucial forensic audit and the resistance officials are meeting in the process.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH STEW PETERS
AZ GOP Chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward - "Tyranny Raising Its Ugly Head" | Stew Peters EXCLUSIVE https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxu0bu6p3Lib/
AZ GOP Chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward, joined Stew Peters to discuss the crucial forensic audit and the resistance officials are meeting in the process.
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