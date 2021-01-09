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Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - Saturday, 9th of January - Morning Coffee Edition
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866 views • January 09, 2021
Today’s Links:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/robert-david-steel-simon-parkes-and-charlie-ward
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-sean-hannity-says-president-trump-joined-parler/
https://parler.com/profile/TheOfficialPotus/posts
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/__trashed-15/
https://gab.com/REALDONALDTRUMP
https://parler.com/profile/linwood/posts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwtbK5XXAMk&;feature=youtu.be
https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3445.htm
https://www.courant.com/news/connecticut/hc-news-durham-riot-us-capitol-20210107-20210107-4p4rae43bncphfspymuk64vsdq-story.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-010521/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-twitter-bans-president-donald-trump-permanently/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?lang=en
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/robert-david-steel-simon-parkes-and-charlie-ward
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-sean-hannity-says-president-trump-joined-parler/
https://parler.com/profile/TheOfficialPotus/posts
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/__trashed-15/
https://gab.com/REALDONALDTRUMP
https://parler.com/profile/linwood/posts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwtbK5XXAMk&;feature=youtu.be
https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3445.htm
https://www.courant.com/news/connecticut/hc-news-durham-riot-us-capitol-20210107-20210107-4p4rae43bncphfspymuk64vsdq-story.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-010521/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-twitter-bans-president-donald-trump-permanently/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?lang=en
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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