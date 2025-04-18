ODYSEE 💲 STRIPE SABOTAGE CULPRITS IDENTIFIED [REVISED HISTORY BY NNR]

These individuals sabotaged @Odysee's Stripe processing and then boasted about it. [total projection: https://archive.ph/LUNZt 🖲]





"@OdyseeHelp @OdyseeTeam are you guys even aware of the kind of crap these people are up to on your site?





Is it even permitted to harass people for their own amusement, and stream snipe their shows on your platform? Don't think it is.





I put a lot of work into my show, and I don't appreciate it being made open source and raided by drunk clowns every night now. Everything is one big joke to these people, but it's really obnoxious after a while."





That was posted @8:00 AM on Sep 17, 2024





Their actions are presented in their own words. [framing reaction as an attack]





They destroyed the relationship between Odysee and Stripe and then attempted to blame me. In their hubris, they publicly bragged about it as a victory. [does the offered timeline actually make sense?]





They have been on a mission to act as purity-spiraling gatekeepers, attempting to destroy any White Nationalist content creator they deem unfit according to their self-imposed purity test. Their actions have harmed dozens of hardworking White individuals and even cut off the income of several White families who rely on earnings from this platform to provide for their children. [again, projection]





Despite the inherently anti-White and harmful actions they have undertaken, I am not interested in fighting with them. My focus is on clearing my name of these false accusations and smears. To this day, I have never spoken with Stripe about anything, including my own accounts. These lies must eventually come to an end. [it ends when YOU stop larping as a WN streamer, Round Boy]





