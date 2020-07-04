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COVID Test - 80% FALSE Positive
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142 views • July 04, 2020
Social engineering, laws, and enforcement will be based on individuals testing positive for COVID. TERROR-TERROR-TERROR We cannot just allowed sick people to infect us all, can we. Quarantine in camps!
But wait! What if they are labeling people targets who do not have it?
Turns out that happens to 8 out of every 10 people labeled "COVID POSITIVE".
source video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25Ew6ApH2iY&;feature=youtu.be
But wait! What if they are labeling people targets who do not have it?
Turns out that happens to 8 out of every 10 people labeled "COVID POSITIVE".
source video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25Ew6ApH2iY&;feature=youtu.be
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