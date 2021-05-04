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How to Be More Hopeful
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20 views • May 04, 2021
The New Testament teaches that Christians are to have hope. What are ways to be more hopeful? Pocket, a secular source, recommended an article about that. In this video, Dr. Thiel goes over many points of that article and ties them into numerous scriptures that teach about hope. Dr. Thiel also notes that multiple times, the Apostle Paul taught about faith, love, and hope together. Dr. Thiel also quotes Jesus related to not worrying and seeking first the Kingdom of God. Furthermore, he refers to mysteries of God's plan that most do not understand. He also reads what the Bible promises will occur in the new earth.
A written article of related interest is available titled "How to Be More Hopeful" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/how-to-be-more-hopeful/
Two free online books mentioned were:
"The Gospel of the Kingdom of God" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf
"The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
A written article of related interest is available titled "How to Be More Hopeful" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/how-to-be-more-hopeful/
Two free online books mentioned were:
"The Gospel of the Kingdom of God" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf
"The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
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