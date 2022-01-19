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Child Vaccines Automatically Have Liability Protection! That's Why They Jabbed Kids!
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47 views • January 19, 2022
Robert F Kennedy Jr. exposes the motive behind injecting kids with a dangerous vaccine. It's all about liability protection.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-vaccine-ruling-parents-cant-sue-drug-makers-for-kids-health-problems/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) TruthAndFreedom1 - On Brighteon - has an interview of Robert F Kennedy Jr.
https://www.brighteon.com/237142a6-643b-4b0b-8baa-99fac3432f46
2) One America’s Pearson Sharp on Kids suffering or dying from the vaccine
https://www.oann.com/govt-data-reveals-over-946k-people-suffered-injuries-or-death-from-covid-19-vaccinations/
3) Pfizer Montage
https://thenewamerican.com/286-more-deaths-of-vaccinated-than-unvaccinated-says-uk-government-data/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-vaccine-ruling-parents-cant-sue-drug-makers-for-kids-health-problems/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) TruthAndFreedom1 - On Brighteon - has an interview of Robert F Kennedy Jr.
https://www.brighteon.com/237142a6-643b-4b0b-8baa-99fac3432f46
2) One America’s Pearson Sharp on Kids suffering or dying from the vaccine
https://www.oann.com/govt-data-reveals-over-946k-people-suffered-injuries-or-death-from-covid-19-vaccinations/
3) Pfizer Montage
https://thenewamerican.com/286-more-deaths-of-vaccinated-than-unvaccinated-says-uk-government-data/
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