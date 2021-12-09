EP 2726-6PM BRINK OF WAR? Biden & CIA Have Wanted War With Russia Over Ukraine Since 2012 

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Pete shares a timeless mini - documentary he produced in 2018 that covered the origins of the US involvement in the Ukraine https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19495
Special Guest: Sherronna Bishop, AKA America’s Mom, is a Constitutional Conservative and American Patriot who stepped into the freedom ring to protect her children from harmful government policies She tenaciously defends core values of God-fearing Patriots who do not want to lose the freedoms and rights of all citizens who live in the greatest nation in the world. www.americasmom.net
Special Guest: ROGER STONE - Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Roger Stone was indicted on fabricated charges in the now discredited Mueller witch hunt and subjected to a Soviet-style show trial in Washington DC in which his first, fourth and sixth amendment rights were violated. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump as an act of justice and mercy on July 10, 2020. https://stonecoldtruth.com/
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