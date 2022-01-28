Tests From The Life of Joseph: Test 10 - The Revenge Test

Along our Christian journeys as we mature, a test comes along. We usually don't recognize it until we're in it. The Revenge Test. It's when you have been promoted to a position with more authority and suddenly someone who has done you really, really wrong is under your power or authority. Often, they need something from you in this test. Badly. So...what will you do? Will you help them or take revenge on them???Can you pass The Revenge Test?Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060You can find more by Glynda at: