Bless Their Brainwashed Hearts Nice Vaccine Propaganda Song Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdowns Curfews

Bless Their Brainwashed Hearts Nice Vaccine Propaganda Song Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdowns CurfewsCredit: Marsh FamilyTess has always loved this song since learning it at school a few years back - Leonard Cohen's incredible Hallelujah (1984) - and it's always fit beautifully with her range. So with the ongoing race between injections and infections which is particularly acute in the UK at the moment, we figured we'd chip in to try to encourage anyone who might be wavering or hesitant to go ahead and get vaccinated against COVID-19. We'll try to do a more energetic one next time round, but this was right for a Sunday night! Shout out to the Shrek soundtrack, Alexandra Burke, and Jeff Buckley for prompting many domestic arguments about which version is the all-time best :)