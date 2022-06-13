Plot Against Guns is Not About Safety, but Tyranny

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The Deep State war on the gun rights of Americans, supposedly a response to a number of recent mass shootings, has nothing to do with public safety, and everything to do with disarming victims so they can be more effectively oppressed, warns The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, data and common sense both show that disarming law-abiding citizens worsens public safety, allowing criminals free rein. In this episode, Alex also talks about how and why state and local authorities MUST resist this Deep State attack on the Second Amendment-protected right to Keep and Bear Arms.