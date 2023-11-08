Create New Account
Offenbarung 3:12
channel image
Coronam
13 Subscribers
3 views
Published 15 hours ago

Offenbarung 3:12 Wer überwindet, den will ich machen zum Pfeiler in dem Tempel meines Gottes, und er soll nicht mehr hinausgehen, und ich will auf ihn schreiben den Namen meines Gottes und den Namen der Stadt meines Gottes, des neuen Jerusalem, das vom Himmel herniederkommt von meinem Gott, und meinen Namen, den neuen. 

  music You're the Almighty God |™King of Kings| A song from heaven, You're the Almighty God.King of Kings| A song from heaven,  

https://de-de.facebook.com/Nikos-Pela..

Keywords
offenbarungtempelpfeiler

