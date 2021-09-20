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Australia New World Order (Satanic)
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104 views • September 20, 2021
Israel, Australia, Canada, Phillipines, Antigua, Barbados, China, Indonesia, France, Poland, UK; many countries are now being brought under the Satanic New World Order. Resist the SNWO by getting into a personal relationship with the most High God through Jesus. Time is up, do it now. Tomorrow is not promised then seek the leading of the Spirit of God in your decision making. Our flesh will threaten to rise up against the Spirit of God because they are imposing restrictions to use our flesh to sacrifice our soul and give in to become children of the devil. Do not sell your birthright of eternal life with God and to inherit the new earth renewed by fire.
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