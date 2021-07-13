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Hunter Biden's mini-bio: Drugs, Sex with His Sister in Law & More Drugs
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He cheated on his wife with his deceased brother's wife, on which he later cheated with a stripper.
"My kids turned out better than me, that's success as a parent!" - Joe Biden
"My kids turned out better than me, that's success as a parent!" - Joe Biden
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