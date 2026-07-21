The North star in the middle of the earth

The Mayan, Hindu, Hebrew, Norse, Inca, they all depict the earth with a giant tree/torroidal in the middle where waters spiral down and back up (as my structured water, remagnetized) . It's the North star/Eden from where the Tree of Life has been cut down and it's roots created our rivers/4 headwaters.

The firmament above is shown when we see a rainbow and there are waters above the firmament. The stars are in the firmament and turn above us in their own lane. They look like lights in water when you zoom in on stars.

This world is so wonderfully made by God!!

And once destroyed He will make a new earth and new heavens. 🙏❤🤗