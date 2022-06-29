The Work of the valiant aces of the 'Victory' group - Defeating Ukrainian Enemy Targets in Slavyansk direction - 062922

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The defeat of enemy targets in the Slavyansk direction by army aviation.
Captivating footage of the work of the valiant aces of the "Victory" group. Only in a day, 2 tanks, more than 20 militants were destroyed, 3 enemy strongholds were suppressed.
The grouping continues to carry out the combat missions assigned to them.