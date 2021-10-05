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Call: The 'Plan' Is for You to 'Own Nothing' So That They Can Own You![04.10.2021]
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21 views • October 05, 2021
The Satanic UN Agenda 2030 for 'Sustainable Development'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Agenda+2030+sustainable+development&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
'You'll own nothing" — And "you'll be happy about it.'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Agenda+2030+you+own+nothing+and+be+happy&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
10,794 Views oct 4, 2021
A Call For FUDGE KITTIES
33.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fN9wv47inM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Agenda+2030+sustainable+development&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
'You'll own nothing" — And "you'll be happy about it.'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Agenda+2030+you+own+nothing+and+be+happy&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
10,794 Views oct 4, 2021
A Call For FUDGE KITTIES
33.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fN9wv47inM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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