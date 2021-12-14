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The average person is starting to figure out "covid" is a scam
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570 views • December 14, 2021
The average person is starting to figure out "covid" is a scam
https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/Dv93eJ
https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/Dv93eJ
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