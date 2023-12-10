A Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977 for 25 Hours
22 views
•
Published 12 hours ago
•
Courtesy of CBS New York
Keywords
blackoutpower outagegrid outage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos