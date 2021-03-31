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Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American
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10 views • March 31, 2021
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American
originally Published on Nov 10, 2014
1,027 views on sept, 19,2019
BUT, NOW DELETED ON ALL YT CHANNELS FOR POSTING THIS.
TRUTH HURT
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.
A Medley of American Atrocities. You Should Be Ashamed to be an American.
The word OUGHT was used in the title to indicate a moral obligation to confer.
This is the most significant collection of videos to expose what is wrong with the USA.
Here is the list of the medley of videos, and their individual URL's
FIRST Video, "WE ARE THE TERRORIST".
http://youtu.be/UJLqUC2X41A
SECOND Video, "Done In Our Name."
http://youtu.be/YKYPOB15rQg
THRID Video, Video by Dan O'Keefe
http://youtu.be/rjzsvxZahAU
FOURTH VIDEO, "GOVERNMENT AS GOD".
http://youtu.be/htU5naCGlSw
I want to thank Jimmy Walker, A 911 Truther and Worldly Philanthropist, for sending these several videos around. www.walden3.org
I put them together to showcase what I have always preached about the evils of the USA. I couldn't of said this better myself.
I have done many similar themed videos on the same topic.
Also I use the term AMERICAN loosely. We are ALL AMERICANS, North, Central, and South America, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm9qwi1KLzo
Jim Morrison we still love you. I was proud to acknowledge your content on Boobtube.
An example of boobtube censoring, At this point of time, I have 3 thumbs up and 2 views. How can that be unless they don't count all views.
originally Published on Nov 10, 2014
1,027 views on sept, 19,2019
BUT, NOW DELETED ON ALL YT CHANNELS FOR POSTING THIS.
TRUTH HURT
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.
A Medley of American Atrocities. You Should Be Ashamed to be an American.
The word OUGHT was used in the title to indicate a moral obligation to confer.
This is the most significant collection of videos to expose what is wrong with the USA.
Here is the list of the medley of videos, and their individual URL's
FIRST Video, "WE ARE THE TERRORIST".
http://youtu.be/UJLqUC2X41A
SECOND Video, "Done In Our Name."
http://youtu.be/YKYPOB15rQg
THRID Video, Video by Dan O'Keefe
http://youtu.be/rjzsvxZahAU
FOURTH VIDEO, "GOVERNMENT AS GOD".
http://youtu.be/htU5naCGlSw
I want to thank Jimmy Walker, A 911 Truther and Worldly Philanthropist, for sending these several videos around. www.walden3.org
I put them together to showcase what I have always preached about the evils of the USA. I couldn't of said this better myself.
I have done many similar themed videos on the same topic.
Also I use the term AMERICAN loosely. We are ALL AMERICANS, North, Central, and South America, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm9qwi1KLzo
Jim Morrison we still love you. I was proud to acknowledge your content on Boobtube.
An example of boobtube censoring, At this point of time, I have 3 thumbs up and 2 views. How can that be unless they don't count all views.
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