BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
136 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 31, 2021
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American

originally Published on Nov 10, 2014
1,027 views on sept, 19,2019
BUT, NOW DELETED ON ALL YT CHANNELS FOR POSTING THIS.
TRUTH HURT
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.

A Medley of American Atrocities. You Should Be Ashamed to be an American.
The word OUGHT was used in the title to indicate a moral obligation to confer.
This is the most significant collection of videos to expose what is wrong with the USA.
Here is the list of the medley of videos, and their individual URL's

FIRST Video, "WE ARE THE TERRORIST".
http://youtu.be/UJLqUC2X41A

SECOND Video, "Done In Our Name."
http://youtu.be/YKYPOB15rQg

THRID Video, Video by Dan O'Keefe
http://youtu.be/rjzsvxZahAU

FOURTH VIDEO, "GOVERNMENT AS GOD".
http://youtu.be/htU5naCGlSw

I want to thank Jimmy Walker, A 911 Truther and Worldly Philanthropist, for sending these several videos around. www.walden3.org
I put them together to showcase what I have always preached about the evils of the USA. I couldn't of said this better myself.
I have done many similar themed videos on the same topic.
Also I use the term AMERICAN loosely. We are ALL AMERICANS, North, Central, and South America, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm9qwi1KLzo


Jim Morrison we still love you. I was proud to acknowledge your content on Boobtube.
An example of boobtube censoring, At this point of time, I have 3 thumbs up and 2 views. How can that be unless they don't count all views.
Keywords
americanatrocities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Says Government Leakers &#8220;Should Be Shot&#8221;

Trump Says Government Leakers “Should Be Shot”

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Zoey Sky
Report: AI Labs Now Feeding on Employees&#8217; Workplace Conversations

Report: AI Labs Now Feeding on Employees’ Workplace Conversations

Chase Codewell
Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy