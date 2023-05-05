https://gettr.com/post/p2g93oh65c5
Ava showed the audience the structural diagram of the "United Front Work Department" of the CCP, explaining in detail the types of people being infiltrated and the working methods of the organization.
Ava向观众们展示了中共的“统战部”的架构图，详细解释了其组织的渗透的社会人员的类型和工作方式。
