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Satanists Admit Abortion is Religi
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130 views • September 08, 2021
September 7, 2021 - There is a lot of good news out there, if you can find it. And we did. From a ground-breaking abortion law that has Satanists exposed, to Fauci’s lies being laid bare, and Biden’s pretenses revealed, it’s all on display for the public to see.
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/state-department-afghanistan-private-rescue-flights-leaked-email
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-msnbc-abc-cbs-nbc-avoid-biden-phone-call
https://theintercept.com/2021/09/06/new-details-emerge-about-coronavirus-research-at-chinese-lab/
https://abc3340.com/news/nation-world/jobless-americans-will-have-few-options-as-benefits-expire
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
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Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/state-department-afghanistan-private-rescue-flights-leaked-email
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-msnbc-abc-cbs-nbc-avoid-biden-phone-call
https://theintercept.com/2021/09/06/new-details-emerge-about-coronavirus-research-at-chinese-lab/
https://abc3340.com/news/nation-world/jobless-americans-will-have-few-options-as-benefits-expire
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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