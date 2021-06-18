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2021 JAN 31 COVID-19 UK Business Owner keeps business open and Schools Police on Law vs. Statutes.
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41 views • June 18, 2021
2021 JAN 31 COVID-19 UK Business Owner keeps business open and Schools Police on Law vs. Statutes.
Remarks
: THE RESISTANCE! The Great Awakening: BUSINESS OWNERS, OPEN YOUR BUSINESS! The UK Coronavirus Bur-eaucratic Tyranny resistance has begun; the governments are functioning on, the basis of the people’s ignorance of Law vs. Stat-utes. This business owner has taken the time to understand Common Law & his RIGHTS being perfectly executed.
FULL STORY HERE:
https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/01/31/2021-jan-31-covid-19-uk-business-owner-keeps-business-open-and-schools-police-on-law-vs-statutes/
Remarks
: THE RESISTANCE! The Great Awakening: BUSINESS OWNERS, OPEN YOUR BUSINESS! The UK Coronavirus Bur-eaucratic Tyranny resistance has begun; the governments are functioning on, the basis of the people’s ignorance of Law vs. Stat-utes. This business owner has taken the time to understand Common Law & his RIGHTS being perfectly executed.
FULL STORY HERE:
https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/01/31/2021-jan-31-covid-19-uk-business-owner-keeps-business-open-and-schools-police-on-law-vs-statutes/
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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