Russia Ukraine Updates





What if Russia had joined NATO?





In 1994, Russia joined the Partnership for Peace program, and through to the early-2010s, had signed several agreements on cooperation. President Putin made it clear he wished for a collective European security alliance to come to fruition throughout his early presidency, and so the Russia–NATO Council was established in 2002.





But it was not to be. Who would be the enemy then?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bic81-what-if-russia-had-joined-nato.html















