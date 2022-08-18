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The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia: Exodus Is Real
mh4bright
mh4bright
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155 views • August 18, 2022

Join our October 2022 tour to Mount Sinai! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/


See the Full Documentary: Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ


Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion

https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150


See More:

Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (With Links to many more videos)

https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9


See the profound evidence presented in this film that confirms one of the most foundational events in the Bible for yourself!


Please consider supporting our work with a tax-deductible donation using the links in this description box. Thank you for making this film and research possible!


WEBSITE DONATION: ➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/donate/

PAYPAL: ➡️ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DTRF?locale.x=en_US

VENMO: ➡️ Search for DTRF7 at Venmo.com

MAIL A CHECK 📩:

Doubting Thomas Research Foundation 340 S. Lemon Ave. # 4089 Walnut, CA 91789


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fatherheavenjesusjerusalemisraeljehovahyeshuaexodusevidenceproofzionmosesarabiasaudiexistencesinaimanajesusisrealhorebelimproofofgod
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