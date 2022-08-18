The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia: Exodus Is Real

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Join our October 2022 tour to Mount Sinai! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/
See the Full Documentary: Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ
Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion
https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150
See More:
Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (With Links to many more videos)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9
See the profound evidence presented in this film that confirms one of the most foundational events in the Bible for yourself!
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