The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia: Exodus Is Real

Join our October 2022 tour to Mount Sinai! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/





See the Full Documentary: Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ





Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion

https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150





See More:

Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (With Links to many more videos)

https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9





See the profound evidence presented in this film that confirms one of the most foundational events in the Bible for yourself!





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