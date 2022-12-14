Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Three days of darkness could cover the earth
57 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 15 hours ago |

Prophecy fulfilled in 2024? Three days of darkness could cover the earth

Tonight on The John-Henry Westen Show, lay theologian Xavier Ayral explains why the prophecies signify the end of an era, not the end times themselves.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/prophecy-fulfilled-in-2024-three-days-of-darkness-could-cover-the-earth/



Keywords
purificationthe warninggarabandalthree days of darknesspadre piocould cover the earth2024 or soonerend of the era

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket