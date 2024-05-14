Create New Account
Destroying The Case
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

Alvin Bragg’s whole case rests on a lying rat: Michael Cohen.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 May 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6352870946112

Keywords
collusiondeep statepolice statejesse wattersdonald trumpconspiracyelection interferencetyrannystormy danielsmichael cohenscandalwitch huntabuse of powerweaponizationmob ruleinjusticelawfareselective prosecutionshow trialstephanie cliffordpolitical persecutionderangement syndromealina habbapoliticizationalvin bragg

