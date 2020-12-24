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CHP Talks: CHP Staff Christmas Greetings & Reviewing 2020
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217 views • December 24, 2020
December 24, 2020: CHP Canada Staff join us on CHP TALKS to review events of 2020 and to extend Christmas greetings to all our members, friends and supporters. Greetings come from Rod Taylor (CHP National Leader), Peter Vogel (Deputy Leader and Development Director), Vicki Gunn (Executive Director) and George Zekveld (CHP National Administrative Assistant). We wish every one of you and your families very special Christmas!
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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