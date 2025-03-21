BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blowing open Zelensky's lies: Ukraine GUILTY for gas pumping station attack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
117 views • 1 month ago

(Longer video of this posted last night) Cynthia

▪️The Ukrainian military deliberately destroyed Sudzha's gas metering station in the Kursk Region, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported.

▪️On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian forces attacked the Sudzha gas metering station, triggering an explosion and an ensuing blaze.

▪️The Druzhba pipeline branch, once a key route for Russian gas to Europe, passes through Sudzha. It supplied gas until December 31, 2024 after which Zelensky halted its operation on January 1, 2025.

▪️Several hours after the attack, even before Russia's official reaction, the Ukrainian General Staff falsely trotted out a bold faced lie, claiming: "The Russians blew up the station themselves." 

▪️After Putin-Trump talks, Russia agreed to halt attacks on energy facilities, and Zelensky followed suit. However, the next day, Ukrainian troops targeted an oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Region. The Sudzha attack marks the second violation.

@geopolitics_live

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
