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Spacebusters: Once Were The Living 2020 (Part 1) [04.02.2021]
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44 views • January 26, 2022
Note: A must watch documentary if you value your life. I can only recomend that people see ALL of Spacebusters videos.
The story of the 4th Industrial Modified Reset Man, What's been put up your nose in nano dust "test swabs" and in your mRNA, 4th Industrial Revolution, Great Reset, how the nano dust tech works, it's all in there.
These 5 videos from start 2020 was a big part I 'woke up':
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax : https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology : https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
And there are many more...
Spacebusters- 18537 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
Once were the Living
February 4th, 2021 - 67 t visninger
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
Spacebusters - 29.1K subscribers
Joined Nov 15, 2016
1,426,377 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/community
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/about
Mail: [email protected]
--
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING:
Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design;
Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will;
Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players);
Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and
Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions."
#covid19 #coronavirus #worlddomination #vaccine #deception #pandemic #Jesus #Christ
The story of the 4th Industrial Modified Reset Man, What's been put up your nose in nano dust "test swabs" and in your mRNA, 4th Industrial Revolution, Great Reset, how the nano dust tech works, it's all in there.
These 5 videos from start 2020 was a big part I 'woke up':
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax : https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology : https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
And there are many more...
Spacebusters- 18537 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
Once were the Living
February 4th, 2021 - 67 t visninger
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
Spacebusters - 29.1K subscribers
Joined Nov 15, 2016
1,426,377 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/community
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/about
Mail: [email protected]
--
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING:
Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design;
Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will;
Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players);
Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and
Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions."
#covid19 #coronavirus #worlddomination #vaccine #deception #pandemic #Jesus #Christ
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