Could Nancy Pelosi’s Mental Fitness Board be Used to Remove Biden?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden is digging in his heels resisting growing calls from Democrats to step aside and not run for re-election. A respected neurologist said Mr. Biden has all the classic signs of Parkinson Disease. Meanwhile, TruNews is reminding America that Nancy Pelosi demanded the creation of a Mental Fitness Committee to examine U.S. presidents that displayed signs of mental disorders.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/10/2024
Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values
https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/could-nancy-pelosis-mental-fitness-board-be-used-to-remove-biden
Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!
https://www.FaithandValues.com
You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.
Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!
https://www.AmericanReserves.com
Gold & Silver Re-Imagined. Buy it. Break it. Trade it. Order your Prepper Bar now!
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!
https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/
Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858
Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.
https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!
https://tru.news/faucielf