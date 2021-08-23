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Showing in plain air At my favourite place 2700 m above the sea
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30 views • August 23, 2021
Oil on linen cm 100/100
I use pigments , most of them are coming from minerals , and I make the oil medium by myself, with a ancient recipes from the painter Tintoretto, that I learn in Germany and from my old teacher , all the recipes elements are coming from nature
I use pigments , most of them are coming from minerals , and I make the oil medium by myself, with a ancient recipes from the painter Tintoretto, that I learn in Germany and from my old teacher , all the recipes elements are coming from nature
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