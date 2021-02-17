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Art Is a Weapon
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23 views • February 17, 2021
And whites are the target.
Something unprecedented is happening in the world of art: In museums we can now find paintings of non-whites killing and brutalizing whites. At the same time, dozens of public monuments to white heroes are being replaced by monuments to non-whites. Jared Taylor analyzes this trend with — be warned — some shocking images.
First posted to YouTube on October 8, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Something unprecedented is happening in the world of art: In museums we can now find paintings of non-whites killing and brutalizing whites. At the same time, dozens of public monuments to white heroes are being replaced by monuments to non-whites. Jared Taylor analyzes this trend with — be warned — some shocking images.
First posted to YouTube on October 8, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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