How Jesus Fulfills the Covenants of Abraham, Moses, and David

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Did the Old Testament covenants promise physical land, laws, and political power—or something much bigger? In this video, we trace the golden thread running through God's promises to Abraham, Moses, and King David. Discover how the Hebrew Scriptures point away from earthly structures and reveal the true inheritance: the Jewish Messiah, Jesus Christ